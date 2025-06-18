Russia launched 58 drones over Ukraine overnight, most of which were neutralized by air defenses

On the night of June 18, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 58 strike drones from the directions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and Chauda in Crimea.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main areas of attack were Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 30 enemy targets in the east and north of the country. Of these, 12 were shot down with fire weapons, another 18 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare. Hits were recorded in 9 locations.

