Ukraine will create a Register of Military Personnel — the Verkhovna Rada once again supported the project

After the presidentʼs veto, the Verkhovna Rada re-adopted Bill No. 12066 on the creation of the Register of Military Personnel.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

She noted that each serviceman will receive his or her own unique Military ID. It will ensure data exchange between registries without using the personal data of servicemen.

The registry will not store sensitive information about service, rank, or specialty.

In addition, the system will be under constant supervision by cyber specialists from the Incident Response Center — the same team that developed protection for the DELTA combat system.

What preceded

The draft law on the Register of Military Personnel was voted on in the second reading by the Rada on December 18, 2024, but was vetoed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is because the document provided for entering data on military personnel of the intelligence and SBU into the register — and this is information that constitutes a state secret.

Therefore, the final version of the draft law stipulates that the Register of Military Personnel will include only information about military personnel of the Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service.

In addition to general data (full name, date of birth, gender, taxpayer registration card number), the register will also contain information about issued military registration documents (document number, series and date of issue) and a unique electronic identifier.

Other information about military personnel, including digitized facial images, will be received by the registry from other registries, but on the condition that such information will not be stored or accumulated in the Military Personnel Registry.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.