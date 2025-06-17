“Ukrzaliznytsia” raises prices for tea and coffee on trains for the first time in 6 years

Starting June 18, “Ukrzaliznytsia” will raise prices for a number of goods sold on long-distance trains.

This was reported by the carrierʼs press service.

In particular, the cost of a glass of classic tea will increase from UAH 10 to UAH 20. The price revision will also affect carbonated and still water, instant coffee, and the "3 in 1" coffee drink.

However, the prices of all drinks on Intercity+ high-speed trains, as well as hot lunches as part of the pilot project on long-distance trains, remain unchanged.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” explains that this increase will allow the railway to at least cover the operating costs associated with the sale of these products. The price increase will take place for the first time since 2018.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” trains currently offer three types of classic tea, three types of signature tea, capsule and drip coffee, as well as an updated range of snacks. International trains also offer a dessert menu, childrenʼs cars offer a special childrenʼs menu from Yevhen Klopotenko, and four long-distance trains are testing full-fledged lunches: deruny, pilaf, potatoes with chicken, and cheesecakes.

