3 Russian agents sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up a Ukrainian military vehicle

The court has sentenced three citizens who were found guilty of blowing up a Ukrainian military servicemanʼs car and preparing other terrorist attacks. Prosecutors have proven that the three residents of the Kharkiv region worked for Russian special services.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

All three were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property depending on the crime committed — high treason, terrorist act, illegal manufacture of explosives and explosive devices, and justification of the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine.

The man in question is a software engineer, a former soldier, and an unemployed man who was supervised by a Russian-controlled militant from the occupied part of the Donetsk region. He instructed the convicts and gave them instructions via Telegram.

According to the investigation, in the summer of 2024, agents first tracked down where a Ukrainian military man was parking his car in Kharkiv and placed a homemade bomb under the car.

After the explosion, they made another explosive device and planned to hide it in a specially prepared cache. But the SBU officers detained the suspects in time and prevented a second terrorist attack.

A fourth suspect is involved in the case. His trial is ongoing.

