SBU detains suspected agent of Russian elite intelligence unit. He coordinated strikes in the Kyiv region

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a suspected agent of the Senezh special operations center of Russian military intelligence in Kyiv. The investigation claims that he coordinated Russian strikes on the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The suspect is a 44-year-old Kyiv resident. According to SBU, Russian intelligence recruited him after he appeared on a chat roulette show where he expressed a pro-Russian stance. Then, according to the investigation, he began tracking the locations of local enterprises that could produce military goods for the Ukrainian army.

To do this, the suspect asked acquaintances for the "necessary" information under the guise of everyday conversations, and then arrived at the addresses of potential targets for additional intelligence. At the same time, the man spied on the movement routes and combat positions of mobile fire groups during air alerts, the investigation says. He wanted to transfer the obtained data to the Russians to adjust strikes in the region.

At the final stage of the special operation, the SBU officers detained the suspect at his place of residence. In his home, they found two phones with an agentʼs "report," in which he included photos of Ukrainian objects linked to Google Maps.

The man is suspected of treason and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

