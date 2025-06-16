Iran prepares to withdraw from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty

Iranian parliamentarians are preparing a bill that could push Tehran to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Reuters reports this with reference to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"In light of recent events, we will make an appropriate decision. The government is obliged to implement the laws adopted by parliament, but at present this is only a proposal that is in the process of preparation. In the next stages, we will coordinate actions with parliament," ministry spokesman Esmail Bahai said at a press conference.

Bahai also stated that events such as the Israeli attack "naturally affect the stateʼs strategic decisions", noting that the Israeli attack came after an IAEA resolution accusing Iran of violating its nuclear obligations.

The NPT, which Iran ratified in 1970, guarantees countries the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons and cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Israel launched a bombardment of Iran last week, saying Tehran was on the verge of building a nuclear bomb. Iran has always maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.