Preparations for the murder of the first deputy head of the Ministry of Health. New suspects have appeared in the case

New suspects have emerged in the case of the preparation for the murder of the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine — law enforcement officers reported suspicions to a law enforcement officer and his accomplice. According to the investigation, they sold information from closed databases about the former First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine to customers, which was used in the preparation of his murder.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The attackers who were preparing the murder found out where the official and his family lived. This information was given to them by a Kyiv resident, who, in turn, received it from a law enforcement officer he knew who had access to closed bases.

Both — the law enforcement officer and the civilian — were charged with illegally transmitting confidential information. They face up to two years in prison for this. The suspects are currently being held in pretrial detention.

In October 2024, a woman died in a capital hospital after a car accident. According to the investigation, the deceasedʼs friends blamed the first deputy minister, who was an anesthesiologist, for her death and decided to kill him. This is probably Serhiy Dubrov, who was appointed to the position by the government in March 2023.

The news that law enforcement officers had prevented the murder of an official appeared on January 20 of this year. The two suspects were caught red-handed — they were trying to transfer money when they bought firearms for the crime. For several months, they had been following the official, studying his daily routine and travel routes. They were informed of suspicion of organizing the murder and were chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to post bail.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.