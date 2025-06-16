BTSʼ comeback could impact the global economy and South Koreaʼs GDP. Hereʼs how

After a nearly three-year hiatus, the famous South Korean band BTS is making a comeback — not only on the music charts, but also in global economic processes. It is expected that this will lead to economic growth in the country.

Quartz writes about this.

Six members of the group — Jin, Hoseok, Namjoon, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook — have already completed their mandatory military service. And the seventh member Yoongi will return to civilian life in the coming days. This is not only a joy for the bandʼs fans, but also for investors, economists, and South Korean high-ranking officials.

In 2019, a report by the Hyundai Research Institute estimated that BTS’s contribution to the South Korean economy was over $4.65 billion annually. That’s equivalent to the contribution of nearly half a million average Korean workers. The researchers took into account not only sales of music albums and concert tickets, but also the promotion of tourism, Korean goods, and language learning.

When BTS performed a free concert in Busan in 2022 to support the city’s bid for the World Expo, the event drew more than 50 000 attendees. It’s estimated that the event generated more than $500 million in revenue for the city. And a post-holiday world tour could multiply those numbers several times over, Quartz notes.