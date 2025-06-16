The head of Britainʼs MI6 intelligence agency will be a woman for the first time

The head of Britainʼs foreign intelligence agency, also known as MI6, will be a woman for the first time in its history — 47-year-old Blaise Metreveli.

This was reported by the British government.

“Blaise Metreveli’s historic appointment comes at a time when the work of our intelligence services has never been more important. The United Kingdom faces threats of an unprecedented scale – whether from aggressors sending their spy ships into our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots are aimed at disrupting our public services,” the Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement on Metreveli’s appointment.

The head of foreign intelligence has operational responsibility for MI6 in his position. He is the only public member of the organization — he is also called "C".

Blaise Metreveli.

Prior to this appointment, Blaise Metreveli served as Head of Technology and Innovation at MI6, and previously held senior positions in counter-intelligence. Metreveli is also known to have joined the intelligence service in 1999, while still a student at Cambridge.

The current head of MI6, Richard Moore, will step down in the autumn, after five years in office.

MI6 was founded in 1909. It is, in fact, the British foreign intelligence service. Its main task is to collect and analyze intelligence information about foreign citizens abroad.

