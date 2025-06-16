The Air Defense Forces neutralized 125 out of 138 Russian drones

On the night of June 16, Ukrainian air defense neutralized 125 out of 138 Russian drones. The main direction of the attack was Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Of these, 84 drones were shot down, and 41 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare. Hits were recorded in 10 locations, and debris fell in 8 places.

In Kyiv, a boy born in 2004 was injured in a Russian attack — he is in serious condition in hospital. The attack damaged shopping pavilions in the Darnytsky district. Debris fell in several locations in the Dniprovsky district. In addition, a strike drone fell in the middle of a private sector in Rusanivski Sady in the Dniprovsky district — a crater formed there, but there were no casualties or significant damage.

