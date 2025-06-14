In Berlin, unknown people asked a Ukrainian about his nationality and attacked him with a knife

In Berlin, on June 14, unknown assailants attacked a Ukrainian man with a knife after hearing him speak Ukrainian and asking about his nationality.

This is reported by the city police.

Two unknown individuals approached a 51-year-old Ukrainian man while he was walking his dog in Jungfernheide Park in the morning and gave him commands in Ukrainian.

They asked the man about his nationality. After he replied that he was Ukrainian, one of the unknown men allegedly stabbed him in the stomach. The attackers fled.

The victim is currently in the hospital and his life is not in danger. Law enforcement is investigating the case.

This is not the first time that Ukrainians have been attacked in Germany, such cases are not uncommon. For example, on February 10, 2024, in the city of Oberhausen, teenagers attacked two Ukrainian basketball players with knives — Volodymyr Yermakov and Artem Kozachenko. 17-year-old Yermakov died from his injuries almost immediately, and 18-year-old Kozachenko — 10 days later. Four teenagers were sentenced to prison. Two — for 10 years, two more — for eight and a half.

In June 2024, a 19-year-old Afghan man attacked a 41-year-old Ukrainian woman with a knife in Frankfurt, Germany. The woman was seriously injured.

