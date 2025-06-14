“They are trying to put one foot on the administrative border.” Zelensky denied the Russian advance in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian defenders managed to stop the offensive of the Russian army in the Sumy region, and reports of the enemyʼs advance in the Dnipropetrovsk region are untrue.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists about this, a correspondent for Suspilny reports.

"The maximum depth at which fighting is taking place [in the Sumy region] is 7 kilometers from the border. The main battles are Andriivka, Kindrativka, Oleksiivka, Kostyantynivka, Yunakivka. Today, control has been restored in Andriivka. And in these other areas that I mentioned, fighting continues," Zelensky says.

In addition, the Russians are trying to spread informational propaganda about the advancement of their troops in the Dnipropetrovsk region — this is a fake.

"They are trying to get at least one foot on the administrative border. For them, this is an important story — to take a photo, video, etc. Thatʼs why the Russians are launching small SRGs so that they can simply do it," the head of state added.

He said that one of these SRGs was destroyed the day before by Ukrainian defense forces — six enemy soldiers were a kilometer from the administrative border.

"They advanced simply because they are a small group — they are not seen," Zelensky explained.

