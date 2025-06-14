The Equality March and the Traditions March were held simultaneously in Kyiv

On Saturday, June 14, the Equality March and the Traditions March took place in downtown Kyiv. Law enforcement officers monitored order at both events.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The idea of the Equality March of the public organization "KyivPride" is to support representatives of the LGBT community and protect their rights. The organizers of the march say that they wanted, in particular, to draw attention to the problems of transgender people. Ukrainian veterans took part in the march, and the soloist of the musical group “Kazka” Oleksandra Zaritska, was also noticed.

At the same time, a “March in Defense of Family, Children, and Ukraine” was held on Independence Square, organized by the NGO “All Together”. Its representatives are said to be advocating for the right to protect traditional Ukrainian values.

Due to two events taking place on Saturday morning in Kyiv, the “Teatralna” metro station was temporarily closed, and traffic in the city center was also restricted.

Last year, the Equality March was held in Kyiv after a two-year break. Almost 500 people took part in it, marching in a column about a hundred meters from the “Teatralna” metro station. The action lasted no longer than 20 minutes.

