Ukraine regulates insurance for journalists in combat zones — Zelensky signs law

On June 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Bill No. 11153 amending Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine “On State Support for the Media, Guarantees of Professional Activity and Social Protection of Journalists”. This will regulate insurance for journalists working in combat zones.

This is stated in the billʼs title card.

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn who initiated the bill, explains that the law previously required mandatory insurance for journalists working in combat zones, but in practice it was not. The government did not approve the necessary rules, and insurance companies did not receive the appropriate licenses to comply with these requirements.

And after the provisions of the European Parliament Directive were implemented in Ukraine in 2024, the rules in the insurance sector changed — all procedures became even more complicated.

Now, the bill signed by the president has aligned the old requirements with the new insurance rules. Media outlets can officially and legally insure their employees while working in a war zone or occupation zone, both at their own expense and through external sources, including grants.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, together with the National Bank, must develop detailed insurance conditions within 30 days — a step-by-step plan for how it will work.

