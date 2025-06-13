The State Bureau of Investigation came to search the home of MP Yuzhaninaʼs daughter-in-law. “European Solidarity” speaks of pressure

On June 13, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) came to search the home of Gulnaz, the daughter-in-law of the MP from the “European Solidarity” faction Nina Yuzhanina.

This was reported by the “European Solidarity" party, and was also confirmed by Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies.

Sources say the case concerns suspicions of money laundering.

According to sources, Gulnaz Yuzhanina concluded a fictitious preliminary contract for the purchase and sale of an apartment in Kyiv, which was searched, worth 8 million hryvnias.

“European Solidarity” believes that these searches are pressure on the opposition. Yuzhanina herself said that they came for the search without a court order and are looking for "some documents" related to her.

"They are looking for documents with my last name, some connections of mine, with whom I donʼt know. Some documents will be seized, they took them away," she comments.

The State Bureau of Investigation has not yet officially announced these searches and their reason.

