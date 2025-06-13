The number of women in leadership positions is declining worldwide. Gender equality may only come in 123 years

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, the overall level of gender equality in the world is now 68.8%. However, the number of women holding leadership positions has been declining for the third year in a row.

Euronews reports this.

Despite women making up 41.2% of the global workforce, only 28.8% of them work in senior roles. Between 2015 and 2024, the share of women in top management increased from 25.7% to 28.1%, but progress slowed after 2022.

“In many sectors, growth at the top is outpacing advancement at the middle level. As cross-industry experience develops, especially among women, atypical career paths are becoming more common,” the report says.

The narrowing of the gender gap to 68.8% is the most significant improvement since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, even at this pace, full gender equality will only come in 123 years, experts say.

The situation is most favorable in Iceland, which has maintained its lead for the 16th year in a row, reducing inequality by 92.6%. The top five also includes:

Finland (87.9%);

Norway (86.3%);

Great Britain (83.8%);

New Zealand (82.7%).

According to global job search site LinkedIn, women are 20% more likely to have diverse careers, allowing them to develop a unique set of skills.

“As the global economy transforms—especially under the influence of AI—women need to be given more opportunities to leverage the skills and experiences they’ve gained through their flexible careers,” says LinkedIn’s director of global policy Sue Duke.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.