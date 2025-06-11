At night, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 85 UAVs and ballistic missiles

On the night of June 11, the enemy struck Ukraine with 85 drones from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and Chauda and Hvardiyske in Crimea, as well as with an “Iskander-M” missile from the Kursk region.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main areas of attack were the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Odesa regions. The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 08:00, the Air Defense Forces have neutralized 49 enemy drones in the east, south, north, and center of the country. Of these, 40 were shot down by fire weapons, 9 were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Hits were recorded in 14 places, and falling debris in two.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.