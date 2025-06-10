The USA plans to cut aid budget for Ukraine

The USA intends to reduce spending on assisting Ukraine in the war in the future.

This was stated by the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a Senate hearing, the Associated Press reports.

"It is a reduction in this budget. This administration takes a very different view of that conflict. We believe that a negotiated peaceful settlement is in the best interest of both parties and our nation’s interests, especially with all the competing interests around the globe," he said.

As AP notes, since Russiaʼs invasion in February 2022, the United States has provided more than $66 billion in aid to Ukraine to date.

