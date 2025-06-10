Zelensky imposed sanctions against the “Artek” camp and a number of Russians

President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the National Security and Defense Councilʼs (NSDC) sanctions on new sanctions against Russian officials and organizations, including those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

The corresponding decree No. 395/2025 was published on the presidentʼs website.

48 people have been placed under restrictions. Among them is Roman Alyokhin, known as a Russian military intelligence officer. Last year, he was an advisor to the government of the Kursk region in Russia.

The sanctions list also includes the head of the Russian presidential administration for public projects Sergei Novikov and a deputy of the House of Representatives of Belarus Dmitriy Shevtsov.

Nine legal entities were subject to sanctions, including:

“Artek” International Childrenʼs Center (under the control of the Russian Ministry of Education since the occupation of Crimea);

the all-Russian public-state movement of children and youth "Movement of the First" and its Kherson branch;

“Svitanok” Center for Humanitarian and Cultural Initiatives;

the so-called Melitopol State University;

Russian society "Knowledge";

"Voluntary Society for the Assistance of the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia of the City of Sevastopol" and others.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.