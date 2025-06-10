The number of victims of the night attack on Odesa has increased, the Russians damaged a blood transfusion station

The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa on the night of June 10 has risen to two.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

The body of a man born in 1967 was found under the rubble. Nine more people were injured, four of them were hospitalized in moderate condition, the others are being treated on an outpatient basis. Five women and three men were injured, and another local resident has an acute stress reaction, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office says.

Oleh Kiper added that a blood transfusion station was damaged by an enemy UAV strike. The consequences of the night shelling continue to be eliminated.

The prosecutorʼs office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of war crimes that caused the deaths of people. It was previously established that the Russian army used more than 10 drones in the city.

Residential buildings, a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station, a private medical clinic, a sports complex, a zoo, a train station building, and cars were damaged.

