At night, the Russian Federation massively shelled the Kyiv region, Kyiv, and Odesa

On the night of June 10, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Odesa.

The occupiers hit the capital with drone strikes. Falling debris and destruction were found in seven districts of the city: Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Solomyanskyi districts, says the head of the Kyiv City State Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

In Kyiv, high-rise buildings and private homes were damaged. Fires broke out elsewhere, including burning cars and warehouses. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at around 06:00 that four people were injured in the Russian attack, all of whom were hospitalized. Eyewitnesses told Suspilne that they heard at least ten explosions.

The enemy also attacked the Kyiv region using drones and missiles. The consequences were recorded in the Fastiv, Brovary, Boryspil, and Obukhiv districts. Private houses in settlements were damaged, cars were burned.

In the center of Odesa, residential buildings were destroyed and damaged due to Russian shelling, four people were previously injured, and a 59-year-old man died.

"The administrative building of the emergency medical service station was also completely destroyed. There is a fire at the scene. There are damaged ambulances. There are no injured personnel," added the head of the regional administration, Oleg Kiper.



