On the night of June 9, the invaders attacked the territory of Ukraine with 499 air attack vehicles, and the Air Defense Forces shot down most of the targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army shelled Ukraine:

479 drones from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia;

four Kh-47 M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from the Tambov region in the Russian Federation;

10 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the Saratov region;

three Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea;

two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea;

one Kh-35 cruise missile from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Previously, as of 10:30, 479 enemy air attack vehicles had been neutralized, 292 were shot down with fire, and another 187 were lost in location. In particular, 277 enemy UAVs were shot down with fire, and 183 drones were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Ukrainian defense forces also neutralized:

10 X-101 cruise missiles;

four Kh-47 M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles;

two Kh-22 cruise missiles, they did not reach their targets (lost in location);

two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles;

one X-35 cruise missile.

Impacts were recorded in ten places, and falling debris was recorded in 17 locations.

