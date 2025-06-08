The sculpture “Black Cloud” was presented in Kyiv, which Ukraine will take to Burning Man

The installation Black Cloud, which Ukraine will present in the United States at the annual independent art festival Burning Man, was displayed on Sofia Square in Kyiv. It will be on the square on June 8 and 9.

This is reported by Suspilne.

"Black Cloud" is a large-scale figure weighing seven tons, 30 meters long, 17 meters wide, and 15 meters high. It consists of 45 small clouds. It took four kilometers of black fabric to sew it. Periodically, the cloud comes to life with flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder, warning the world to be ready for challenges and dangers.

"When you see a huge black thing, it definitely doesnʼt mean something good, nice. Weʼre saying: there are a lot of [clouds] in the world and humanity tends to ignore them, not pay attention. And weʼre saying that a threat is looming, a storm is coming and letʼs prepare for it and not pretend that thereʼs nothing here," says executive producer Maria Moroz.

In 2024, Ukraine brought to Burning Man an installation called Iʼm Fine, made from surfaces damaged by Russian missiles, shells, and bullets.

Burning Man is an annual eight-day independent art festival. It has been held in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada since 1986. During the festival, various art objects are installed in the desert, and at the end, the organizers of the event traditionally burn a giant wooden human figure.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.