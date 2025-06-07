A Ukrainian woman and her daughter were killed in Belgium. Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident

Two Ukrainian women were found dead in Belgium — a 46-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter — both with stab wounds.

This is reported by the Belgian media La Libre and VRT.

The Leuven court has opened an investigation into a double murder that came to light after a fire broke out in a family home in Haasrode. Emergency services were called to the scene after smoke was seen coming from the windows. When the fire was extinguished, the fire brigade searched the house and found a woman and a child.

The woman was already dead, and attempts were made to resuscitate the girl, but they failed. The preliminary conclusion of the prosecutorʼs officeʼs fire safety expert is that the fire in the house was started intentionally.

It is known that the woman and her daughter lived in Belgium for three years. The childʼs father is currently fighting at the front. The woman also has a 16-year-old son, who was at school at the time of the incident.

