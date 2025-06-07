Ukrainian military shoots down Russian fighter jet in Kursk direction

On the morning of June 7, Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in the Kursk direction.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 39 enemy attacks in the Kursk sector. The Russians conducted 161 artillery shelling, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. They also carried out seven air strikes, during which they dropped 15 guided bombs.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian fighters have destroyed 414 Russian aircraft.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.