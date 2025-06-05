Russia is testing drones in Kazakhstan — this was confirmed by the countryʼs Ministry of Defense

A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan confirmed that Russia is testing drones in the West Kazakhstan region.

This is reported by the Kazakh publication "Italic".

Four drones have crashed in the West Kazakhstan region since March. However, unidentified drones have been found in the region before.

In one case, the local media outlet Orda.kz reported that a Russian drone of the Geran type had been discovered in the region, which had presumably lost control and flown from the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Russian Federation. In another case, it said that Ukrainian drones could be among the finds. At that time, the drones were found after attacks on the Russian regions bordering Kazakhstan.

However, at the same time, the media reported that they could be Russian drones, and cited Ukrainian military experts who stated that the design features indicated that it was a Russian Orlan-10 drone.

Казинформ

Today, June 5, Kazakhstanʼs First Deputy Defense Minister Sultan Kamaletdinov said that most of the detected drones are Russian. More than 90% of them flew from the test site of the 926th flight test center of the Russian Federation.

The 929th State Flight Test Center of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation named after V. P. Chkalov is the main institution in Russia where aviation equipment is tested. The center has facilities in Russia and Kazakhstan.

Author: Oleksandr Bulin

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.