Trump bans citizens of 12 countries from entering the US

The US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States and imposing restrictions on residents of seven more countries.

This is stated on the White House website.

In particular, citizens of Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen are completely prohibited from entering.

Trump imposed partial travel restrictions on citizens of Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. The document includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, valid visa holders, certain visa categories and individuals whose entry serves the national interest of the United States.

CNN sources say Trump made the final decision to sign the proclamation after the anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colorado. He had been considering the issue beforehand, but Sundayʼs attack accelerated it.

In a video released by the White House on June 4, Trump said that new countries could be included in the travel ban as "threats are emerging all over the world".

“The list may be revised depending on whether significant improvements are made. New countries may also be added if new threats emerge in the world, but we will not allow people to enter our country if they intend to harm us, and nothing will stop us from defending America,” Trump said.

