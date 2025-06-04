The President presented the first “Future of Ukraine” awards to children. Hereʼs what the award is

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska presented children with the new award "The Future of Ukraine" for the first time.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The children who received the award survived occupation, deportation, loss of relatives, provided assistance to the victims, and also support Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer.

This year the award was received by: