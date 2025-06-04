The EU will develop a plan to return Ukrainians home after the end of hostilities

The European Commission will develop a plan for the process of returning Ukrainian refugees to Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities. Currently, almost 4.3 million Ukrainians live in the European Union, most of them in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic.

Politico writes about this, citing sources.

The European Commission will try to find a way to make the return cautious and gradual in order to minimize the risks of a sudden and large flow of people, as this would create pressure on both Ukraine and the EU countries.

Brussels recommends that EU countries create “unity centers” — information centers that will advise and support those thinking of returning home, help them find work in their host country or in Ukraine, and offer language lessons and cultural events. The first centers will be opened in Germany and Spain.

For now, the European Union plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027. However, after that, EU countries must help Ukrainians transition to another legal status. Exceptions may be made for vulnerable categories of people — the sick, pregnant or those with children in school, so that they can stay longer or have special conditions.

“What Ukraine needs most is its people,” said Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner.

In the summer of 2024, the Council of the European Union decided to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2026 — this applies to more than four million Ukrainians.

Temporary protection of Ukrainians in the EU allowed Ukrainian citizens to legally live in EU member states that joined the mechanism, gain access to the labor market, education, healthcare, social security, and housing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.