The Verkhovna Rada supported the launch of the Office of the Military Ombudsman

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading draft law No. 13266, which defines the legal status, main tasks, and organizational principles of the activities of the military ombudsman.

This was reported by еру MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The decision was supported by 287 MPs.

The document stipulates that the president will appoint a military ombudsman and his deputies. To this end, a separate Office of the Military Ombudsman will be created under the head of state — the institution will monitor that human rights are observed in the security and defense sector, as provided for by the law on national security.

The bill also describes how military personnel will be able to file complaints, how inspections will be conducted in military units if the rights of servicemen have been violated, and how the ombudsman will cooperate with other government agencies.

Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Family Members Olha Reshetylova reported that the Minister of Defense, officers of the Central Department for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel of the Ministry of Defense, as well as experts and representatives of civil society were involved in the development of the draft law.

Zelensky appointed the military ombudsman back in December — the position was taken by human rights activist Olha Reshetylova.

During the first 20 days of work, Reshetylova received 3 876 appeals from servicemen . The most frequent requests were about not being referred to a military medical commission and treatment, and the problem of transferring soldiers between units.

Of all 3 876 appeals, 302 did not concern the protection of servicemen and were referred to various departments. Another part of the servicemen or their relatives needed advice or clarification. In such cases, the Ombudsman provided contacts of lawyers.

