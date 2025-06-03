They were gassed and beaten. SBI declared the suspicion to the TRC employees who forcibly mobilized a man in the Rivne region

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to an officer and two servicemen of the Dubno Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) due to the forced mobilization of a man — he was forcibly held and beaten.

This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The incident occurred on February 21, 2025 in the village of Ivannie in the Rivne region. There, the TRC employees noticed a man on a bicycle and used tear gas on him and forcibly dragged him into a service car.

The man had a flare gun with him, which he fired into the air to call for help. For this, two soldiers beat him while he was already lying on the ground. As a result, the man received minor injuries.

Under physical pressure, he provided his personal data, after which he was forcibly taken to the TRC. At the same time, back in 2019, the man was declared unfit for military service in peacetime. The military medical commission did not take this data into account, so the man is currently mobilized to one of the military units in the Rivne region.

The officer and two servicemen have been charged with unlawful deprivation of liberty. Two of them are also suspected of torture. The articles carry a penalty of up to six years in prison.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.