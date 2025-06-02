He was preparing a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv. SBU detained a man it calls a Russian agent

Law enforcement officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have informed a Kyiv resident of suspicion of preparing a terrorist act based on a preliminary conspiracy by a group of people. According to the investigation, he was preparing a series of car bombings in the capital.

SBU writes about this.

The investigation says that the suspect was planning to destroy three cars of Ukrainian defenders using improvised explosive devices. The Russians recruited this unemployed Kyiv resident through Telegram channels.

The Russians first “tested” him — on their instructions, he set off several arsons. After that, the suspect received instructions from the curator on how to make explosives and the task of blowing up a car. Later, he began to look for where the necessary cars were parked.

When he was detained, he was setting up remote access for Russians to two phones from an improvised explosive device, through which the occupiers planned to activate the explosives. The suspect planned to install another gadget near the site of the planned terrorist attack to record the crime in real time.

The attacker was charged with preparing a terrorist act based on a prior conspiracy by a group of people. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

