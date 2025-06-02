The head of the TRC in the Frankivsk region is suspected of falsifying data on mobilized people

Law enforcement officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported suspicions against one of the heads of the territorial recruitment center in the Ivano-Frankivsk region — according to the investigation, he was entering false information into the automated accounting system in order to fictitiously increase mobilization indicators.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the case materials, the defendant used his cryptographic key and illegally changed the data in the conscript cards.

In particular, he formalized their alleged enlistment in the army, deregistered them, and issued them assignments to three different military units — yet the official knew that these men were not actually mobilized.

Law enforcement officers have already identified 17 such "mobilized" men — they were at their place of residence. And the military units where the mobilized men were supposedly sent confirmed that they do not have such people.

Investigators believe that the official acted deliberately to artificially improve mobilization figures.

He is accused of repeatedly illegally changing data in an electronic system while having access to it. He could face up to 6 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are checking whether there have been similar incidents in other shopping centers.

