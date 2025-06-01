The Air Defense Forces neutralized 385 air targets out of 479 over the night

On the night of June 1, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 385 air targets. Among them were Shahed attack drones, simulator drones, and cruise missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, Russia launched 479 drones and missiles into Ukraine:

472 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation);

three “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation;

four air- and ground-based cruise missiles Kh-101, "Iskander-K".

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions were hit. There were hits in 18 locations.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of 13:30, the air defense destroyed 213 drones, another 172 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare. The Ukrainian military also shot down three Kh-101/“Iskander-K” cruise missiles in the east, south, north, west, and center of the country.

