Medical graduates who go to work in villages or combat zones will receive 200 thousand hryvnias

Graduates of medical universities will be able to receive a one-time payment of 200 thousand UAH. The government has adopted a corresponding decision.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

As Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, clarified, a one-time payment is provided for internship graduates from 2025 who:

have completed training in the medical specialty;

have signed a contract for at least 3 years with a state or municipal medical facility in a village or in a combat zone;

have chosen a position that was vacant at the time of submitting documents and posted on the Unified Web Portal of Vacancies;

were employed in an institution where the staffing of medical positions does not exceed 75%.

The money will be paid in accordance with the procedure approved by the Ministry of Health.

In addition, the government amended the previous resolution No. 524 and abolished the norm of paying five times the subsistence minimum, which was previously in effect for graduates who entered into three-year contracts to work in villages or urban-type settlements.

