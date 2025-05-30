Zelensky has postponed Childrenʼs Day. It will now be celebrated on November 20

Childrenʼs Day in Ukraine will no longer be celebrated on June 1. The celebration date has been moved to November 20.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 355/2025.

November 20 is Universal Childrenʼs Day. Accordingly, the presidential decree "On Childrenʼs Day", signed in 1998 by then-President Leonid Kuchma, has lost its validity. It was in it that the date of June 1 was fixed.

The decree explains that this decision confirms the protection of childhood as a national priority of Ukraine.

International Childrenʼs Day, celebrated on June 1, was established in Paris in November 1949 by a decision of the Council session of the International Democratic Federation of Women. The day was first celebrated in 1950 in 51 countries around the world.

And although the UN supported this initiative, in December 1954 they established World Childrenʼs Day — International UN Day. It falls on November 20 every year. On this day, various entertainment events for children are organized — contests with gifts, concerts, all kinds of exhibitions and educational events. It was on November 20 in different years that the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

