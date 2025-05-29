China no longer sells Mavic drones to Ukraine and Europe, but continues to supply them to Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that China has stopped selling Mavic drones to Kyiv and other European countries, while the Kremlin continues to receive them.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

"Chinese Mavics are available to Russians, but closed to Ukrainians. There are production lines on the territory of Russia where Chinese representatives work," the president told reporters on May 27.

The civilian Mavic quadcopter has been adapted for carrying explosives in wartime. It is also used for surveillance on the battlefield.

A European official confirmed Zelenskyʼs words and added that China has also restricted the supply of some drone components, including magnets for engines, to Western countries. But such supplies to Russia are increasing, the publication writes.

“When someone asks if China is helping Russia, how should we evaluate such actions?” says the Ukrainian president.

Chinese manufacturers began reducing sales of key components to the US and Europe in late 2024, the media reported. According to Western officials, this was a harbinger of broader export restrictions.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that it controls the export of dual-use goods, such as drones that could have military applications.

“China’s position on the Ukrainian issue remains consistent and clear: we seek to stop the war and promote peace negotiations. China has never provided lethal weapons to any party and strictly controls dual-use goods. We resolutely oppose groundless accusations and political manipulation,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement to Bloomberg.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has asked its allies to help finance the production of drones, as it plans to produce from 300 to 500 units per day.

"The problem is not with production, the problem is with financing," the president is convinced.

