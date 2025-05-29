Maria Grazia Chiuri is leaving Dior. She worked there as creative director for nine years

Maria Grazia Chiuri is leaving French fashion house Dior. She had worked there since 2016 as creative director of womenʼs haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessories collections.

This is reported by Vogue.

"I am grateful to Monsieur Arnault for his trust in me and to Delphine for her support. I am especially grateful to my teams and ateliers. Their talent and craftsmanship have allowed me to embody my vision of conscious womenʼs fashion in close dialogue with several generations of artists. Together we have created a significant chapter of which I am immensely proud," commented Chiuri.

She began her career in 1989 at Fendi as a handbag designer, and in 1999 she moved to Valentino, where she created accessories. In 2016, Maria Chiuri was invited to Dior, where she became the first female designer at the house since its founding in 1947.

Her debut spring/summer 2017 collection, inspired by fencing, featured T-shirts with the slogan “We Should All Be Feminists”. This message became a defining one for the designer’s subsequent work, which focused on female empowerment.

In her free time, Chiuri worked on a personal project—the restoration of a historic theater in Rome, the Teatro della Cometa.

The Dior resort 2026 show, which took place on May 27, was, as Vogue Runway writes, "a heartfelt ode to Rome," the designerʼs hometown. It was her final show for the fashion house, where she spent nine years. It is not yet known who will succeed Chiuri in the role.

