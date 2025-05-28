Russian occupier suspected of shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war. Now Russian himself in captivity

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared suspicions to a Russian soldier who shot Ukrainian prisoners of war and then was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Investigators established that during the fighting in the Kursk direction on January 9, 2025, the Russian occupier, together with his henchmen, shot two captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, on January 11, 2025, the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the defendant was found and attacked by Ukrainian military Special Operations Forces. The Russian SRG was partially liquidated, and the defendant in the case was taken prisoner.

The suspect is a rifleman from the 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. He has been charged with war crimes, for which he faces a life sentence.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine is conducting 75 criminal proceedings into the murders of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

