The EU has adopted a security strategy for the Black Sea. This is how they will counter threats from Russia

On May 28, the European Union adopted a new document — “The European Union’s Strategic Approach to the Black Sea region”. Its priorities include countering threats from the Russian Federation and protecting the environment.

This was reported by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas.

The document envisages, among other things, the creation of a Maritime Security Hub, improving military mobility, and countering hybrid threats. To this end, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Turkey, and Ukraine will cooperate more closely, writes Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

It is not yet clear where exactly the Mra hub will be located and which countries will be involved. But it is known that it will deal with maritime situational awareness, monitoring, early warning of threats and malicious actions. The hub will focus on submarine cables, offshore installations, as well as gas and wind energy operations off the coast of Romania and Bulgaria.

The strategy commits Brussels to “strengthen capabilities and mechanisms” to monitor a possible ceasefire at sea, demining, protecting critical infrastructure, and patrolling commercial routes. The goal is said to be “to deter further aggression and, where possible, to consolidate peace”.

According to Radio Liberty sources, Turkey has offered to lead the initiative to ensure safe shipping in the Black Sea, counter Moscowʼs shadow fleet, and potentially conduct mine clearance.

Kaja Kallas is now to organize a special EU ministerial meeting with partner countries in the Black Sea region, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) adds.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.