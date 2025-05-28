MP of Ukraine Serhiy Shvets has died

After a long battle with a serious illness, Ukrainian MP Serhiy Shvets has died. He was 48 years old.

This was reported by the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia.

Serhiy Shvets began his career as a journalist at the age of 19. He was a special correspondent and presenter for "1+1", including the programs TSN, "Breakfast with 1+1", "TSN-Varta". He also worked on the TV channels "STB" (program "Windows") and "ICTV" (Facts).

Shvets specialized in cultural, economic, military, and political journalism. In 2019, he was elected an MP of the 9th convocation. In the Rada, the parliamentarian headed the subcommittee on the protection of the rights of journalists and media workers, and was the secretary of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.

