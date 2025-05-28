Babel sources: SBU hit missile factory near Moscow with drones

The SBU drones attacked the “Raduga” strategic enterprise near Moscow, which manufactures cruise missiles.

Sources informed Babel about this.

The “Raduga” Bereznyak plant is located in the city of Dubna, 130 km north of Moscow. During the attack, Ukrainian drones bypassed the air defenses protecting the Russian capital and hit the assembly and equipment shops of the plant, which are currently on fire.

The plant belongs to the Tactical Missile Armament Corporation and manufactures cruise missiles of various classes: air-to-air, air-to-ground, and ground-to-ground. In particular, the Kh-101/555, Kh-69, and Kh-59MK missiles, with which the Russian Federation regularly attacks Ukraine.

"SBU continues to strike with surgical precision at key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, whose products serve as weapons in the war against Ukraine. Drone sanctions from SBU against the technological rear of the Russian army will continue in the future," an informed source in SBU noted.

