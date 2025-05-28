The order to mobilize the deputy prosecutor of the Zaporizhzhia region suspected of corruption was canceled

The order of the military unit commander to mobilize the Deputy Prosecutor of the Zaporizhzhia region Natalia Maksymenko, who is suspected of extorting and receiving a $40 000 bribe, to a back-office position as an accountant was canceled due to a violation of the mobilization procedure.

This was reported by the press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They added that the command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has tightened control over the process of conscription and appointment to rear positions, because there are cases when those involved in corruption cases tried to use such positions to avoid responsibility for crimes.

The day before, on May 27, the Anti-Corruption Center wrote that Deputy Prosecutor of the Zaporizhzhia region Natalia Maksymenko had mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Center notes that while corruption suspects are in service, the statute of limitations on their cases expires, so this may be a way to avoid punishment.

In September 2024, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed Natalia Maksymenko for taking a bribe of $40 000. The woman was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

