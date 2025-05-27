Special Envoy Kellogg: The US received a list of terms of a peace agreement from Ukraine — waiting for it from Russia

The US has received a list of conditions from Ukraine for achieving peace and is now expecting a corresponding memorandum from Russia.

This was stated by the US Presidentʼs special representative to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, on Fox News.

"During Trumpʼs conversation with Putin a little over a week ago, the Russians said they were going to develop a so-called memorandum on achieving peace. We got one from the Ukrainian side, now we need to get one from the Russian side to compare them," Kellogg said.

He stressed that it is necessary to continue pressure on the Russians in order to force them to sit down at the negotiating table with Ukraine. If they hand over the "memorandum", then another meeting on peace talks will take place. It may be held in Geneva, Switzerland.

"We would have liked to have it in the Vatican, but the Russians didnʼt want to go there. So Geneva could be the next stop where all three major leaders — President Trump, President Zelensky, and President Putin — meet and work this out," Kellogg said.

What preceded

On May 16, the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since 2022 were held in Istanbul. The meeting lasted a little over an hour. According to journalists, Russia demanded the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from a number of territories to ensure a ceasefire and threatened to occupy the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that at the meeting, the Ukrainian and Russian sides discussed the exchange of prisoners in the "1000 for 1000" format and a ceasefire. The parties reached an agreement on the exchange — three prisoner exchanges in this format have already taken place.

On May 19, Trump spoke with Putin, as well as with Zelensky and a number of European leaders. Putin said after the conversation that he was ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine that includes a ceasefire. Trump says that Russia and Ukraine “will immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and, more importantly, an end to the war”.

