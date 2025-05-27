Data was collected on arms supplies to Ukraine. Hackers from Russia exposed in the Netherlands

The Laundry Bear hacker group, which was allegedly sponsored by the Kremlin, collected information about the purchase and production of military equipment by Western governments and the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

This was reported by Dutch intelligence, Reuters reports.

The groups also cyber-espionage against companies operating in the high-tech sector, to which Russia has limited access due to sanctions.

The hackers operated quietly until September 2024, when they uncovered an operation that gave them access to confidential data from Dutch police officers.

“The investigation also shows that Laundry Bear has been responsible for cyber operations against Western governments and other institutions since at least 2024,” the statement added.

It is this Russian hacker group that is responsible for last yearʼs cyberattacks on the networks of the Dutch police, NATO, and several European countries.

"The cyberattacks on Dutch institutions are part of a larger international cyber threat emanating from a hacking group," the Dutch intelligence agency said in a statement.