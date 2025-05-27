The Air Defense Forces neutralized 43 Russian drones overnight

On the night of May 27, Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 43 out of 60 Russian drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Air defenses operated in eastern, northern, and southern Ukraine. Firepower downed 35 Russian drones, and another eight were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Air Force recorded drone hits in 9 locations. Debris from downed drones fell in three more places.

Two people were injured in Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak. Drone strikes of various types damaged an agricultural enterprise, private homes, and cars.

