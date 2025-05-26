Zelensky appointed heads of district state administrations of Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed several orders appointing new heads of eight district administrations in Kyiv.

This is evidenced by orders with numbers from No. 66 to No. 73. Here is the full list:

Sofia Anatolyivna Dunayevska — the head of the Holosiivsky district state administration in the city of Kyiv;

Oleksandr Volodymyrovych Kovtunov — the head of the Darnytsky District State Administration in the city of Kyiv;

Maksym Isanovich Bakhmatov — the head of the Desnyansky District State Administration in the city of Kyiv;

Andriy Mykolayovych Palladiy — the head of the Dniprovsky District State Administration in the city of Kyiv;

Nakonechny Volodymyr Mykhailovych — the head of the Podilskyi District State Administration in the city of Kyiv;

Zantarai Heorhiy Malkhazovich — the head of the Svyatoshynsky District State Administration in the city of Kyiv;

Serhiy Oleksandrovych Movenko — the head of the Solomyansky District State Administration in the city of Kyiv;

Sazanovych Oleksandr Romanovych — the head of the Shevchenkivsky District State Administration in the city of Kyiv.

There are ten administrative city districts in Kyiv. No new heads were appointed for Obolonsky and Pechersky districts. Kyrylo Fesyk and Natalia Kondrashova remain there, respectively.

