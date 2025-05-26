Poland to create “Europeʼs largest” logistics hub. Reasons include reconstruction of Ukraine and desire to make money from it

In Poland, in the city of Sławków, the terminal will be expanded and its capacity will be almost doubled — it is to become the largest transshipment logistics hub and transport node in Europe. One of the reasons for the expansion is the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

This was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, emphasizing the importance of Polish control over it. His words are reported by RMF24, PROPERTYNEWS.PL and TVN24.

The terminal in Slavków is located at the intersection of the standard European gauge and the westernmost section of the 1,520 mm broad gauge railway (used, in particular, in Ukraine). This allows for convenient transhipment of containers transported between Asia, the Far East and Western Europe.

The terminal is currently being expanded, and once completed, it will be able to handle over 500 000 standard containers per year. Its current capacity is almost 285 000 containers per year. The infrastructure will be supplemented with seven new tracks and modern transshipment equipment. Currently, the terminal mainly handles eastbound cargo, but its operational range will be significantly expanded.

"This is a major logistics project, the largest dry port (...). We are starting the second phase of investment in the expansion of this Euroterminal. We still have several such phases — the third, fourth and fifth. We estimate the entire project at over €1 billion," said Wojciech Balczun, President of the Industrial Development Agency.

He said the project includes the construction of a second container terminal, and ultimately five such facilities are planned. The terminal is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

According to Tusk, after the war in Ukraine ends, this terminal will become a transshipment center for goods from all over Asia and China. Tusk also emphasized that Poland wants to make a lot of money from the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"There is nothing wrong with saying this: we want to make a lot of money for Poland by rebuilding Ukraine. We want to help, but we also want to make money from it, and this special hub is needed for this," he stressed.

