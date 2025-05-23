Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and over 170 drones

On the night of May 23, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 175 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 150 enemy drones in the east, west, north, south and center of the country. Of these, 91 were shot down by fire weapons, and 59 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) (without negative consequences). The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation launched the ballistic missile from the Rostov region, and the drones from such Russian locations as Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The attack affected Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

