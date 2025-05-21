Romania investigates death threats against newly elected president

In Romania, a social media user threatened to kill newly elected President Nicusor Dan. An investigation has been launched into his case.

This is reported by Antena 3 CNN.

A man with the nickname Codruț T. wrote a post on Facebook in which he threatened to kill Dan if he did not resign within 24 hours.

In particular, he wrote that he would "shoot 15 bullets" at the newly elected president.

According to media reports, the suspect is a 31-year-old man from Marmures, who is a supporter of far-right politician George Simion, who lost the second round of the presidential election.

Law enforcement officers located, detained, and took the man in for questioning. He could face a fine or imprisonment for a term of three months to one year.

